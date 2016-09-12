DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Sunday urged the State government to take steps to prevent flood during the monsoon, reiterating that Chennai and other districts could not afford to face another “man-made disaster.”

Referring to a report in The Hindu, “No escape for residents if Adyar swells again’ and the observation of the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan that nothing has happened from May for the removal of encroachment on the banks of the Adyar and the Cooum, Mr. Karunanidhi said such reports and remarks were not in appreciation of the government.

He said The Hindu had reflected the apprehensions of the local people and the indifference of the State government to the impending danger. “But the AIADMK government does not seem to bother about the situation,” he said. Recalling the direction of the First Bench to the State government to constitute an expert committee within 15 days under the Disaster Management Act which would provide suggestions on flood management, Mr. Karunanidhi said the government should take swift action and ensure that the man-made disaster was not repeated.