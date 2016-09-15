When S. Dharmaraj, a school teacher in Pudukottai, returned to his native place of Udhagamandalam to teach students at the Denad Panchayat Union Primary School in Sholurmattam, Kil Kotagiri, it had been shut down, and the students who had studied there had all joined other schools nearby.

More than 15 years later, the school is back up and running again.

Dharmaraj was conferred with a national award by the President on Teachers Day in New Delhi for his innovative teaching methods.

He was among 11 teachers who were felicitated at the event.

“I was a computer illiterate in 2005. I underwent training for basic computer skills at the Microsoft Academy, where I was taught the basics of Microsoft Office,” he says.

Dharmaraj then decided to use the skills he had learned to reach out to the children whom he hoped he would soon be teaching.

“When I returned from Pudukottai, the first step I took was to find the few children who had left the school and get them enrolled again. After accomplishing that, I decided to bring a laptop to the class and teach the children using videos and animations,” he said.

Dharmaraj then decided to shoot videos and use animation to teach children subjects included in the State syllabus.

“I found that private schools were using digital technology to teach a syllabus that had been tailored to a European or the U.S. system. So I decided to come up with a content for 25 chapters for different subjects,” he said.

Dharmaraj has sacrificed considerable amount of time and money to continue developing the digital content.

“For instance, there is a chapter on forests and animals, where I spent six months to personally document some species of animals. The camera to shoot the content cost me Rs. 4 lakh,” he added.

The content he has produced can be downloaded free of cost from the school website and used as teaching aid for children up to Plus-Two.

Dharmaraj said that he was extremely pleased to have been recognised for his efforts, and hopes to increase the student strength at the school, which now stands at 45, to more than 100 in the coming years.