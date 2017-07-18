Presidential polls: 234 votes cast in Chennai

more-in

All MLAs from Tamil Nadu, with the exception of DMK president M. Karunanidhi (Tiruvarur) — who has been confined to his house on health grounds — cast their votes in the presidential election at the State Secretariat here on Monday.

Apart from Tamil Nadu MLAs, Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan and IUML MLA from Kerala, Parakkal Abdulla [currently in the city for medical treatment], also cast their vote in Chennai after obtaining permission from the Election Commission.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was the first person to cast his vote, soon after polling commenced at 10 a.m., followed by Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal, DMK leader M.K. Stalin and Congress leader K.R. Ramasamy.

Asked whether Mr. Karunanidhi would be casting his vote, Mr. Stalin replied in the negative.

Addressing the media after casting his vote, AIADMK MLA Thangatamilselvan said, “All AIADMK MLAs have come and voted in line with the party leadership and the party’s general secretary.”

AIADMK (Amma) MLA and Deputy Assembly Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman, AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) MLA S. Semmalai, DMK whip R. Sakkarapani and Congress MLA S. Vijayadharani were the respective agents for the candidate to whom their parties had extended support.

The ballot box would be flown to the national capital on Monday night, along with the polling officers. While the ruling BJP at the Centre has nominated Ram Nath Kovind as its presidential candidate, the opposition parties, led by the Congress, have nominated Meira Kumar for the post.