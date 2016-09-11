Expressing concern over the rising non-performing assets (NPAs) with banks, President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday said it is the responsibility of bankers to safeguard the money of customers who have reposed trust in them.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Karur Vysya Bank here, he said, “The increased stressed assets have impacted the profitability of banks.”

The ratio stressed advances to gross advances of scheduled commercial banks increased from 10.90 per cent in March 2015 to 11.40 per cent in March 2016.

The aggregate provisions made by all scheduled commercial banks increased significantly to Rs 1,70,630 crore for the year ending March 2016 from Rs 73, 887 crore during same period in 2015, he said.

“As a result, resources available for credit disbursements by commercial banks have been affected and this is not a desirable situation,” he said.

Noting that there was need for credit expansion in a growing economy like India, he lauded the previous RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan for taking “many appropriate steps to put the system in the right direction.”

Recalling his days as Minister of Revenue and Banking in 1975, he said, “At that point of time, in the whole of India there were 6,800 branches, including nationalised banks and private sector banks. Today, over 1,17,000 bank branches of 146 scheduled commercial banks are operating in India. Of the 146, 57 are regional rural banks, which were established in 1975.”

Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao, Governor of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, requested corporate leaders in Tamil Nadu to allocate two per cent of their profits to charity. He cited an example of his meeting with corporate leaders in Mumbai.

K Venkataraman, MD and CEO of Karur Vysya Bank said, “KVB is all set for its next move to position itself as a specialised SME bank, with customised package of products to cater to the distinctive needs of each type of trade and industry in this sector.”

B Swaminathan, Chairman, KVB, pointed out that the banks’ business grew from Rs. 25,000 crore in 2009 to Rs. 90,000 crore.