Preparatory work for Karthigai Deepam begins

Auspicious start:A ‘pandhakkal’ was erected to mark the beginning of Karthigai Deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai on Thursday.

‘Pandhakkal’ erected in front of Sri Arunachaleswarar temple

The preparatory work for Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Maha Deepam festival which falls on December 12 has begun with the erection of ‘pandhakkal’ in front of Sri Arunachaleswarar temple on Thursday.

The priests erected the ‘pandhakkal’ and performed pooja for it.

Abhishegam performed

The ritual began with an abishegam for Sambandha Vinayagar in the temple.

The 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival would begin with the hoisting of holy flag on the temple premises on December 3.

Lighting of Mahadeepam on the hilltop would be held on December 12.