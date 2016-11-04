Authorities to focus on localities inundated by flash floods last year

A meeting was convened here on Thursday and Special Monitoring Officer Shambu Kallolikar reviewed the preparatory measures taken by the district administration to tackle any flood situation arising during the North-east monsoon season. Collector M. Ravikumar presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, Mr. Kallolikar appealed to the officials of various departments to be on the alert round-the-clock and monitor the weather closely and render assistance with the required manpower to meet any exigency. The authorities should concentrate mostly on localities that were inundated by flash floods during last year and ensure that all efforts were integrated at all levels.

Essential commodities meant for public distribution system should be maintained adequately in fair price shops and also stocked adequately at the civil supplies warehouses. Roads, if damaged by rains, should be repaired at the earliest. Rescue tools, life saving equipment and sand bags should be kept ready.

During the rainy season, public hygiene should be maintained to prevent any outbreak of contagious disease. Chlorination should be done adequately in water and stocks of medicines and veterinary medicines also should be maintained sufficiently. Moreover, the officials should cooperate with one another and share information, if required.

The Disaster Management Control room with toll free numbers -1077 should be made operational round-the-clock and wireless communication devices should also be operational, he said.

The Collector said 33 locations vulnerable to floods had been identified in Thoothukudi and a total of 130 first responders, who were trained by the Disaster Management Wing here on October 19, were kept on alert.

Further, he said preparatory measures had been taken to tackle any situation. Drainage and storm water channels had been desilted, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Ashwin M. Kotnis, Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation, K. Rajamani, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi Town, Selva Nagarathinam and others attended the meeting.