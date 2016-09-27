Polling to fill 787 posts in the local bodies, will be held in Udhagamandalam on October 17. The district administration on Monday began removing posters and banners of political parties across the district.

The posts of Udhagamandalam Muncipality Chairperson and the Coonoor Municipality Chairperson have been reserved for Scheduled Castes women, Gudalur Municipality Chairperson for Scheduled Tribes women and Nelliyalam Municipality Chairperson for candidates from Scheduled Castes, said the Nilgiris District Collector P. Shankar.

The Coonoor Panchayat Union Chaiperson’s post has been reserved for women, Kotagiri for Scheduled Castes candidates and Gudalur for Schedule Tribes Women.

The Nilgiris District panchayat chairperson will be from a Scheduled Tribe.

Four Additional Returning Officers have been tasked with receiving nominations from candidates in 36 wards in Udhagamandalam.

Nominations will be accepted till October 3, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Udhagamandalam has ten “sensitive booths.”