DMDK leader Premalatha on Sunday justified her party’s decision to align with the People Welfare Front (PWF) in the last Assembly elections.

Launching her party’s campaign at Eesanatham village in Aravakuruchi constituency which goes to the polls on November 19, she said the DMDK did not take any wrong decision in its political journey, except aligning with the AIADMK in the 2011 general elections. The electoral understanding the party had with the PWF could not be faulted, as the DMDK was founded as an alternative to the DMK and the AIADMK. The DMDK could have aligned with the DMK in the last elections. But, party leader Vijayakant decided to align with the PWF with the intention of liberating the people from the clutches of corrupt forces, she claimed.