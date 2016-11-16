Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam leader Premalatha Vijayakant appeared before Judicial Magistrate Courts I and II here on Tuesday in connection with model code of conduct (MCC) violation cases registered during the 2011 Assembly election.

Kannivadi police had registered a case under Section 290 of the IPC, Section 177 of the MV Act and Section 133 of the RP Act against three persons – Ms. Premalatha, DMDK candidate S.R.K. Balasubramanian and party’s Athoor town secretary Murugesan.

Thadikombu police had registered a case under Sections 145 and 188 of the IPC, and Section 171 (b) of the MV Act against Ms. Premalatha, Mr. Balasubramanian and party functionaries Kalimuthu, Arokia Das, Saravanan, Prabhu, Velusamy, Kaliappan and Chelladurai.

On hearing the first case, Judicial Magistrate M. Balamurugan of JM Court II said a warrant issued against Ms. Premalatha was recalled. The accused should give a surety of Rs.10,000 and remit Rs. 250 at District Legal Services Authority office for costs, he said. When the defence counsel appealed to him not to slap any fine on them, the Magistrate said the prescribed amount was not a fine, but only court costs. Then he adjourned the case till December 13.

Judicial Magistrate K. Kavitha of JM Court I adjourned the other case till November 23 for questioning. Both the Magistrates were irritated as huge crowds thronged the courts in the afternoon. They advised the police to clear the crowds.

Ms. Premalatha came to Dindigul from Thanjavur district to appear before the courts, and later left for Madurai.