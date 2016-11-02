The district administration along with the Corporation is all geared up to tackle any flood situation in the district.

Chairing a meeting here to review preparedness to tackle eventualities, Collector Karunakaran, said that ten trained swimmers were kept on alert in each of the zone under the corporation to meet any exigency.

A team of doctors, police personnel and fire and rescue services personnel and complaint cell were kept ready round-the-clock.

Schools should be kept ready with essential requirements such as power gensets to accommodate flood victims.

Besides, earth movers and oil engines should also be kept ready, the Collector said.

Corporation Commissioner Sivasubramanian was present.