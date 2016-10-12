On Monday, a number of political leaders and Ministers visited Apollo Hospitals where Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is being treated for the past 18 days.

Among the visitors were an executive from the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) J. Sekar, as an envoy of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Aboobucker, Vice Chairman of Haj Committee of India. The former handed over special prasadam and a vastram (cloth) from the TTD, which was handed over to the Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar.

Ardent admirers and party workers conducted prayers throughout the day outside the hospital. In the morning, a couple of polio-afflicted men spread their lunch on the ground and ate it. The custom, called Mann Choru, is followed in some rural areas in the State as a penance.

M. Krishnaswamy, former Congress MP, who came in the morning, said he had interacted with the doctors and learnt that she was recovering fast. He recalled that when he had been assaulted in 2007 and had been admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Ms. Jayalalithaa had visited him and wished him speedy recovery.

Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu and Kashmir, also visited the hospital. While leaving the hospital premises, he told the media that he was representing the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. “I met the ministers and they have informed me that the Chief Minister is responding well to the treatment being given to her. She is recovering,” he said.

BJP leader C.P. Radhakrishnan told media persons that he had met with the State ministers in the hospital.