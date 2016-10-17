A large number of AIADMK cadre participated in the special prayers and yagams conducted for the speedy recovery of the Chief Minister in different temples in the district.

Led by Edappadi K. Palanisamy, Minister for PWD, State Highways and Minor Ports, a large number of cadre participated in the special poojas and deepam lighting ritual at the Arulmigu Sugavaneswarar Temple in the city.

In Tiruchengode, a large number of AIADMK cadre, led by P. Thangamani and R. Saroja, both Ministers, S. Selvakumar Chinnaiyan, MP, participated in the special poojas in Arulmigu Annai Puthu Mariamman Temple in Pallipalayam town.