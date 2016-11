There will be no power supply in the following areas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday (November 21) due to maintenance work on the Mettupatti sub-station: Mettupatti; Karipatti; Seshakchavadi; Muthampatti; Vellalakundam; Koottathupatti; Sinnagoundapuram and S. N. Mangalam.

TIRUCHENGODE : There will be no power supply in the following areas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday (November 22) due to maintenance work on the Paruthipalli sub-station near Tiruchengode: Vaiyappamalai; Karungalpatti; Morangam; Nagarpalayam; Minnampalli; Kuppichipalayam; Sinnamanali; Nallampalayam; Kattipalayam; Somanampatti; Paruthipalli; Ramapuram; Avinasipatti; Pillanatham; Seethakadu; Morpalayam; Vattur; Aanakoorampalayam; Semmankuttai, Kangeyampalayam; Konnaiyar; Elachipalayam; P. K. Palayam and Athimarapatti.