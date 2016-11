There will be no power supply in the following areas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday (November 14) due to maintenance works on the Karuppur sub-station:

Karuppur; Thekkampatti; Senkaradu;

Vellalapatti; Kaamalapuram; Ettikuttappatti; Karuthanur; Sakkarasettipatti; Puliampatti; Naranampalayam; Anaikavundampatti; Housing board; Saminayakkanpatti; Vethamalaikaranur; Kottagoundampatti; Mamangam; Suramangalam; Junction; Tiruvakavundanur; Five roads; Swarnapuri; New bus stand; Koranguchavadi; Narasothipatti; Reddiyur; and Nagaramalai Adivaram.