There will be power shutdown in the following areas between 9.45 a.m. and 4.45 p.m. on Friday, September 2, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation plans to undertake maintenance work at its Kandamanur sub-station: Kandamanur, Ambasamudram, Srirangapuram, Thappukundu, Govindapuram, Venkatachalapuram, M. Subbulapuram, G. Usilampatti, Sitharpatti, Ganesapuram and G. Ramalingapuram.

Please Wait while comments are loading...