Power supply to the following areas will get affected on Monday (August 29) between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in view of the monthly maintenance work to be carried out at Old Pettai sub-station: Tirunelveli Town, West Car Street and adjacent areas, South Car Street and adjacent areas, North Car Street and adjacent areas, Old Pettai, Gandhi Nagar, Thiruppanikarisalkulam, Vaagaikulam, Kunnaththur, Pettai, Industrial Estate, Paattapaththu and Abhishekapatti.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.