Power supply to the following areas will get affected on Monday (August 29) between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in view of the monthly maintenance work to be carried out at Old Pettai sub-station: Tirunelveli Town, West Car Street and adjacent areas, South Car Street and adjacent areas, North Car Street and adjacent areas, Old Pettai, Gandhi Nagar, Thiruppanikarisalkulam, Vaagaikulam, Kunnaththur, Pettai, Industrial Estate, Paattapaththu and Abhishekapatti.

