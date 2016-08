There will be no power supply in the following areas 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 29 (Monday) due to maintenance work on the Thalaivasal sub-station: Aragalur; Arathi agaram; Govindampalayam; Veppampoondi; Puliankurichi; Sitheri; Periyeri; Nathakarai; Thalaivasal; Iluppanatham; Sathappadi; Sarvai; Thenkumarai; Deviakurichi; Manivizhunthan colony; Pattuthurai; Navakurichi; Siruvachur; Unathur; Puthur; Navalur; Kattukottai; Thiyaganur and surrounding areas.

