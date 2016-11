Power shutdown

In view of the maintenance works to be undertaken at the Mettuppalayam sub-station, there will be no power supply in the following areas on Monday (November 21) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Mettuppalayam, Sirumugai, Alankombu and Jadayampalayam.

Arasur sub-station: Arasur, Pothiampalayam, Kurumbapalayam, Thennampalayam, Sengodagoundenpudur, Sellappampalayam, Mudalipalayam (part), Sulur pirivu, Pachapalayam, Sengothipalayam, Samathuvapuram, Anbu Nagar, Annur Road, Ponnandampalayam and Molapalayam.

Othakkalmandapam sub-staiton: Part of Malumichampatty, Elur Pirivu, part of Arisipalayam, Othakkalmandapam, Okkilipalayam, Myleripalayam, Mamballi, Periyakuily, Orattukuppai, Thegani and Chettipalayam.