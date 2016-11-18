Visitors take a look at the products displayed at the Power loom Textile Expo 2016 organised by the Union Textile Ministry in Salem recently.Photo: E. Lakshmi NarayananE_Lakshmi Narayanan;E_Lakshmi Narayanan

The three-day power loom textiles expo which concluded here on Thursday provided an excellent opportunity to the small time textile producers of the southern states to showcase their products.

The exhibition was organised jointly by the Regional office of the Textile Commissioner under Union Ministry of Textiles, Coimbatore, and Power loom Development and Export Promotion Council, Mumbai.

Buyer-seller meet

The fair formed part of the buyer-seller meet under the integrated scheme for power loom sector development of the Union Ministry of Textiles. More than 20 leading power loom textile manufacturers from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Salem districts apart from centres like Nagari in Andhra Pradesh had put up stalls to exhibit their fabrics.

The producers had displayed garments and made-ups to textile buyers - merchant exporters, wholesalers / retailers, bulk / institutional buyers like hospitals, hotels and educational institutions.

The exhibition also provided an opportunity to see wide variety of products - shirting and suiting, saris and churidar materials, dhotis and lungies, home furnishing, bedsheets and towels, school uniforms and curtains under one roof.

The expo enabled the buyers to identify the right source of purchase, have direct negotiations with manufacturers, save time and cumbersome journey.

According to G. Kummaravel, Assistant Director, Regional Office of the Textile Commissioner, Coimbatore, similar fair held in Coimbatore city recently evoked overwhelming response.

He said that senior officials of a major hospital group on finding the quality bedsheets, bed spreads and towels at a very cheap rate at the exhibition, placed on the spot bulk order.

Many major hospitals and business houses functioning in Coimbatore city and elsewhere in the district followed suit by placing orders, thus making the exhibition a big hit, he added.

The leaders from the industrial houses, who participated at the inaugural of the exhibition, pleaded with the Union Ministry for Textiles to take steps for making such exhibitions an annual affair.