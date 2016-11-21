The power loom cloth manufacturers have urged the Centre to take steps to set up textile business clusters and regular markets in the districts across the country where the weaving industry is active.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union Minister for Textile and Secretary, Department of Textiles in New Delhi recently, the Tamil Nadu Small Power loom Export Cloth Manufacturers Seva Sammelanam led by its president K. P. Appu Chettiar

said that about 24 lakh power looms and lakhs of hand looms provide employment to a large number of work force in the country. Due to declining global economy, hike in the cost of raw materials, scarcity of power, the power loom and hand loom units are facing the danger of closing down. The petition demanded the Ministry to allocate required funds in the forthcoming Union Budget itself for this project.

Mr. Appu Chettiar told The Hindu that the Secretary of the Textiles Department assured adequate allocation of funds for the same, if the State Government came forward to allot adequate land in the respective districts for the establishment of textile business clusters and regular markets.

The memorandum pointed out that the Centre had reserved certain varieties of cloth to be manufactured by the hand loom sector many decades ago.

Thereafter, realising the changing needs, the government revised this reservation in 1985. The Sathyam Committee brought down those varieties from 22 to 11. This continued to this day. The existing 11 varieties reserved for the handloom sector very much hampers the production pattern in both the power loom and handloom sectors. It suggested reviewing the present reservation under handloom sector. The cotton fabrics with multicolour border, strips, checks and varieties, towels, dhotis and lungies may be allotted to the power loom and auto loom sectors.

The Sammelanam also demanded the government to take into account the domestic requirement of cotton while deciding the quantum of cotton for export. This will prevent the price rise of cotton in the domestic market thereby helping the export of cotton based garments.

The state accounted for 13 cooperative defunct spinning mills in Tamil Nadu. The government should take steps for the revival and modernisation to produce more yarns which can be supplied to the power loom and handloom sectors at affordable cost.

The other demands included introduction of weaving course in polytechnics and engineering colleges, steps for the manufacture of advanced modern auto looms in the country itself and creation of a separate directorate for power loom sector.