Production hit in TTPS second unit

more-in

TIRUNELVELI

Power generation in the second unit of Tuticorin Thermal Power Station was affected on Thursday due to a technical snag in the boiler section.

After frequent breakdowns and overhaul in the past three months, all the five units of the TTPS, each with a production capacity of 210 MW, resumed power generation only on Monday. Even as the TTPS reached its maximum generation capacity of 1,050 MW, production in the second unit was hit on Thursday morning following a puncture in the boiler tube.

“We’re trying to fix the technical snag, which will be done by Friday,” said TTPS sources.