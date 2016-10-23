Variable weather conditions between the monsoon seasons are expected to lower feed intake in the poultry.

A press release from Agromet Field Unit of Veterinary College and Research Institute and Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said that the sky will be slightly cloudy over the next three days with isolated rainfall at one or two places. Maximum and minimum temperature will be 36 degree Celsius (98.8 degree Fahrenheit) and 24 degree Celsius (75.2 Fahrenheit) respectively. Wind speed will be around 3 km an hour, mostly from east.

The release said that weather conditions may lower feed intake in poultry and hence farmers are advised to modify the feed formulation to maintain normal feed intake and also monitor mycotoxin occurrence.