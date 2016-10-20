With maize and soya bean meal are found to contain high moisture content, which is favourable for mycotoxin occurrence, poultry farmers are asked to be careful while using such ingredients.

A press release from Agromet Field Unit of Veterinary College and Research Institute here and Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said that the sky will be partly cloudy with chance of occasional drizzling at isolated places in the district over the next two days.

Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 36 degree Celsius (96.8 degree Fahrenheit) and 23 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) respectively. Wind speed will be around 4 km per hour, mostly from north direction.

