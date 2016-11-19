The potential-linked credit plan brought out by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development projects a credit flow potential of Rs.3,863.42 crore for Pudukottai district for the year 2017-18.

It envisages credit flow potential of Rs. 2,147.93 crore as short-term loans and Rs. 611.80 crore as term loan for allied sectors. The estimate for medium, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector stood at Rs. 145.99 crore.

Releasing the plan, Collector S. Ganesh urged officials to fully utilise the potential plan for achieving the desired results in agriculture and allied activities. The plan, prepared with the theme of ‘Doubling of farmers income by 2022’ focussed on augmenting revenue for farmers through animal husbandry, inland fishery, bee-keeping and also through non-farm sector activities. On sector-wise development, the Collector said the plan included projections for setting up drying yards, processing centres with storage godowns in every block, rehabilitation of 5,451 tanks by dredging, strengthening supply channels and bunds. Construction of check-dams across the South Vellar river, a coconut market complex at Aranthangi and fish landing centres at three places and establishment of farm ponds and community borewells were the major features.

The Collector said the plan had mapped the potential for self-help groups and joint liability groups.

S. Somasundaram, District Development Manager, NABARD, said the plan for doubling income of farmers would include raising agricultural productivity and diversifying production towéards high-value agriculture.

The first copy of the PLP was received by P. Sulaiman, Lead District Manager.

The credit plan envisages credit flow potential of

Rs. 2,147.93 crore as short-term loans