Posting for Rao: DMK, CPI(M) seek explanation

more-in

Opposition leader and DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Friday asked the Centre and State governments to release a White Paper on what he described as the “mysteries” surrounding former chief secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao’s appointment as Director, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, within three months of unprecedented I-T searches at his house and office.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said questions still persisted over why the Income Tax Department conducted searches at Mr. Rao’s house and Chief Secretary’s office at Secretariat and13 other places of his son and acquaintances. “Still there is no clarity on why no further action was taken against Mr. Rao or about his alleged business links with sand baron Sekar Reddy. It’s puzzling why the present Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, considered an honest officer, agreed to give him a posting,” Mr. Stalin said, demanding a White Paper on the whole “murky episode” which was a blot on the government.

Pointing out that government officials taking just ₹200 as bribe were being arrested and jailed, Mr. Stalin questioned how could an IAS officer be given a posting when there were charges of corruption against him? Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should explain to the people the compulsion behind giving Mr. Rao a posting within three months of the IT searches at his house, Mr. Stalin demanded.

The DMK leader blamed the then chief minister O. Panneerselvam for neither arresting Mr. Rao nor taking any departmental action like suspending him. Despite being present at the Secretariat on the day of the I-T searches, Mr. Panneerselvam did not say a word. Even in the Assembly, the subject was not discussed. Mr. Panneerselvam guarded the secret closely, Mr. Stalin charged.

In a separate statement, CPI(M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan said it was puzzling how Mr. Rao could be given a posting when there were reports that the I-T Department had seized cash and incriminating documents and that he allegedly had links with sand baron Sekar Reddy.

Blaming the former Chief Minister Mr. Panneerselvam for remaining silent on the issue then, the CPI(M) leader said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has the responsibility to explain to the people on the need to grant a posting to Mr. Rao.