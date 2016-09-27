An anonymous postcard sent to the district Bharatiya Janata Party office here on Monday threatened the Congress and the BJP for their “lethargic attitude towards the State”.

The letter stated that both the national parties had never considered Tamil Nadu as part of the nation and had betrayed the people of the State for long and destroyed its natural wealth.

To set things right, “a high-power vaccine from Pakistan” would be used. The letter said that the party high commands should be informed of this “vaccine”.

Reacting to the letter, Union Minister for Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan said such threats would not deter the BJP and its cadres.

But it was an example of the deep-rooted terrorist activities in the State, he said in the press meet.