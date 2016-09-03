rare find:Villagers at the site where the heritage structure was unearthed.—Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

Archaeological Survey of India officials say it could be 200 years old

: As people were busy mining sand at the government-run quarry on Palar riverbed at Kazhanipakkam, they were in for a surprise as a portion of the earth suddenly caved in revealing portions belonging to a mandapam-like structure.

Villagers claimed that many of them were removing sand in baskets at the Kandaneri-Kavanur sand quarry near Pallikonda on Thursday afternoon when they stumbled upon stone pillars like that of a temple ‘mandapam’. “Villagers who were at the spot said the structure came out following a sand slide,” a woman worker said.

Following this, members of the Kazhanipakkam panchayat and revenue officials were informed. Sridhar, Anaicut tahsildar, along with police personnel visited the site, and informed the Collector. Stones pillars and bricks were found in the riverbed, at a depth of nearly 15 feet. An “urai kinaru” (ring well) containing a pool of water was also unearthed at the site.

On Friday, officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Vellore, visited the site.

Inscriptions

“Stone pillars and beams like those belonging to a ‘mandapam’ are visible on the site. There are Tamil inscriptions on a pillar. This could be at least 200 years old. We were also able to see brick works on the upper side. The stones that have been unearthed belong to an old period,” T.S. Raja, junior conservation assistant, ASI, said.

He said the “urai kinaru” could have been used as a drinking water source.

He added that senior ASI officials have been informed about the finding. “They would decide if there was a need to carry out excavation at this site,” he said.

A senior official of the ASI, Chennai, said he was informed about the finding by the Vellore district administration.

“The State Archaeology Department should look into this finding,” he said.

Villagers make a beeline

Following the discovery, villagers have started to make a beeline to the site. Pugazhendhi, a villager of Kazhanipakkam, who runs a tea shop, said many had started to visit the site to have a glance of the “ancient” structure.

“The quarry has been functioning for nearly three to four months. They have already dug up nearly 15 feet violating all norms. The find came as a surprise to the villagers, who have been worried about the effects of the indiscriminate sand quarrying especially on diminishing quality of water,” he said.