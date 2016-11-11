Employees of the Thoothukudi port on Thursday staged a dharna in the port protesting against the reported move by the Union Government to privatise the port.

The protesters, led by S. Balakrishnan, Democratic Staff Union, opposed the Union government’s proposal to enact Major Port Authorities Act, 2016, to replace Major Port Trusts Act, 1963.

The control and ownership of Thoothukudi port would be taken away from the Union Government and would slowly be given to private players. Besides, the Government was attempting to divert the reserve funds of the port towards construction of the Enayam Port.

“Several proposals including dredging work in the port and expansion of the port were pending for several years. However, the Government has asked the port to put these projects on hold for three years and divert Rs. 400 crore for the Enayam port project,” R. Russel, secretary of Water Transport Workers Federation of India, said.

The workers were also protesting against move to change the medical benefits provided to the port employees under the Civil Services Medical Attendance Rules to the Central Government Health Scheme.

Leaders of several other workers organisations also took part.