With 5,300 out of the targeted 8,400 saplings planted on the roadsides at Athiyur and Sekkanur villages in Usoor panchayat, the remaining 3,100 saplings would be planted on government poramboke land.

Collector S.A. Raman on Wednesday visited the panchayat and asked officials to expedite the plantation works. He inspected various development works implemented by the District Rural Development Agency in Vellore block.

He also inspected the toilets constructed at Kuppam panchayat that consisted of 600 houses. The Collector urged the villagers to construct toilets in all the houses in the panchayat and cooperate to declare the panchayat as one that has achieved total sanitation, a press release said.

He later visited the site identified for constructing a village panchayat service centre at Pulimedu in Usoor.

However, the identified site was located far away from the village.

Directive to officials

Considering the difficulty that people would face in accessing this facility and security reasons, he asked officials to construct the facility behind the Usoor panchayat union building.

He also asked officials to expedite the work to lay a tar road till Pulimedu Vallandapar Koil at a cost of Rs. 28 lakh, the release said.