Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan called on centenarian APJM Maraikayar, brother of former president APJ Abdul Kalam at the ‘House of Kalam’ here on Thursday and conveyed his wishes to him.

Mr. Radhakrishnan who could not make it to the 100th birthday of Mr. Maraikayar on November 5, called on him at his residence here on Thursday and conveyed wishes on his behalf and on behalf of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

After a brief interaction with Mr. Maraikayar, the Minister released ‘Maraikayar 100 Vetri payanam,” a book brought out by the family and handed over the first copy to Mr. Maraikayar.

Nazeema, daughter of Mr. Maraikayar said the Kalam family had brought out the book, compiling the memories of family members and those who were closely associated with Mr. Kalam and the family, including Mr. Sheridan, the personal secretary of Mr. Kalam for more than two decades.

Earlier, accompanied by BJP district president K. Muraleedharan, Mr. Radhakrishnan visited the Samadhi of Mr. Kalam at Pei Karumbu, where the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is building a memorial and inspected the work.

Answering a question on allotment of land by the State government at the burial site, he said the Centre was building the memorial in the land already allotted by the State government.

The State government would allot additional land and the work would be expanded accordingly, he also said.