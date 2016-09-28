Polling in the district will take place in two phases. In the first phase, elections will be held on October 17 for Hosur municipality, Kaveripattinam town panchayat, Nagejanahalli town panchayat and five unions of Hosur, Mathur, Kaveripattinam, Thally, and Vepanapalli.

In the second phase, elections will be held on October 19 for Krishnagiri municipality, Bargur, Uthangarai, Kelamangalam, and Denkanikottai town panchayats; and Bargur, Kelamangalam, Krishnagiri, Shoolagiri, and Uthangarai panchayat unions. Filing of nominations that commenced on September 26, shall continue up to October 3; and the nominations will be taken up to for review on October 4.

A total of 2417 polling booths have been designated for the local body elections in the district. Of these, over 313 polling booths in rural areas; 45 polling booths in municipalities, and 27 polling booths in town panchayats have been identified as sensitive. Micro observers will be nominated for monitoring polls in the designated sensitive polling booths.

Candidates filing nominations for panchayats will be allowed to bring only two persons seconding their candidature. From the date of announcement of polls, candidates are required to conform to the model code on the use of speakers that will be permitted from 6 a.m. up to 10 p.m. Further, permission for public meetings or other campaign modes shall be sought in writing from the concerned police stations

Transgenders seeking to file nominations for seats reserved for women, should be given preference based on their choice of seat, and not on the sex ratio of the voter population of the concerned seat. The ceiling on candidates expenditure are as follows: Rs.9,000 for panchayat ward member; Rs.34,000 for panchayat president; Rs.85,000 for panchayat union ward member; and Rs.1,70,000 for district panchayat ward member. Similarly, Rs.17,000 as expenditure ceiling for town panchayat and third level municipality ward member; Rs.34,000 for first level and second level member of municipality; and Rs.85,000 for special ward member of municipality.

A review meeting was held at Krishnagiri Collectorate for returning officers on the conduct of local body elections poll dates.