A total of 2,838 polling stations have been established in the seven assembly constituencies in the district for the forthcoming local body polls here on Tuesday, according to Collector T.G. Vinay.

There are 167 polling station in Dindigul Corporation, 36 in Kodaikanal municipality, 29 in Oddanchatram and 68 for Palani municipalities, he said in a press release on Tuesday. Besides, 396 polling stations have been set up in 23 town pancahyats and 2,142 in 14 panchayat unions.

Total voters in Dindigul Corporation are 1,63,137 including 79,668 men and 83,443 women and 26 others.

Kodaikanal municipality has 27,567 voters of which 13,493 are men and 14,074 women and Oddanchatram has 25,035 voters including 12,498 men, 12,535 women and others 2. Palani municipality has 56,020 voters including 27,202 men, 28,803 women and 15 others.

Total voters in 23 town panchayats are 2,84,258 of which 139389 are men, 1,44,859 women and 10 others.

Total voters in 14 unions are 11,63,583 of which 5,75,181 are men 5,88,321 women, 81 others, he added.