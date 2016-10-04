Poll observer for the local body election in Virudhunagar district, R. Anandakumar, Executive Director, Tamil Nadu Watershed Development Agency, arrived here on Monday.

An official statement said that people can contact him to lodge poll-related complaints over 94882-91100.

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar Collector, A. Sivagnanam, has formed eight flying squads to check malpractices during the local body elections to be held in two phases on October 17 and 19.

The flying squad for Kariyapatti Union, Kariyapatti and Mallankinaru town panchayats would be led by Special Tahsildar, P. Chinnadurai. His mobile phone number is 99525-21109.

Officials who head other flying squads are: Special Tahsildar, K. Balasubramanian for Srivilliputtur and Watrap unions, Srivilliputtur municipality, Mamsapuram, Sundarapandiyam, W. Pudupatti, Watrap S. Kodikulam town panchayats - 94874-89154; Special Tahsildar D. Saravanan for Aruppukottai union, Aruppukottai municipality - 94450-45627;

Vembakottai and Sivakasi unions, Sivakasi and Tiruthangal municipalities: Divisional Excise Officer, A. Paul Rathinaraj - 94421-51048; Rajapalayam union, Rajapalayam municipality, Seithur and Chettiyarpatti town panchayats: Special Tahsildar, D. Ramanathan - 94437-49010; Sattur unoin and Sattur municipality: Divisional Excise Officer, G. Manoharan - 99501-68925; Tiruchuli and Narikudi unions, Taluk Supply Officer P. Ramachandran - 94450-00355; and Virudhunagar union and Virudhunagar municipality: Special Tahsildar V. Muthulakshmi - 85264-56838.