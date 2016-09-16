CM should convene all-party meeting to address issue, says G. K. Mani

The ruling party and the opposition parties should unite together to restore the rights of Tamil Nadu on Cauvery water dispute. They should meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately to safeguard the State’s rights, said Pattali Makkal Katchi president G.K. Mani.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, he said persons and parties (in Karnataka), who denied basic rights to Tamil Nadu on Cauvery, came together over the issue. But the parties in Tamil Nadu were divided. Chief Minister Jayalalithaa should convene an all-party meeting immediately to address issue and to show our strength. She should send a committee representing all parties to meet the Prime Minister, he stressed.

The Cauvery Management Board had not yet been constituted. The PMK would extend its full support to the State-wide bandh on Friday. All should unite and fight for the rights of the State on Cauvery since 80 per cent of the people of the State depended on the river water for drinking and irrigation purposes.

The Centre should intervene immediately to find an amicable solution to the issue, he insisted.

Mr. Mani appealed to the State Election Commission to ensure a free, fair and transparent local body election.

Stating that the election body should function impartially, he said indirect election of heads of local bodies would pave way for horse-trading.

The PMK would go it alone in the local body poll.

Reacting to the attitude of political parties in the Assembly, he said the ruling and the opposition party should stop finding mistakes with each other and engage in constructive discussions for the development of the State.

He also demanded a separate law to stop murders of young women in the name of love.

Later, he went to Pattiveeranpatti to take part in W.P.A. Soundara Pandian Nadar birth anniversary celebration.