The district administration has directed political parties and organisations to remove wall advertisements, boards and hoardings of political nature from public places at their own cost with immediate effect.

Citing the directive of the High Court issued earlier this year, District Collector S. Prabakar said in a press release that election code of conduct was in place for conduct of local body polls and that presence of the advertisements in the limits of all local bodies: panchayats, town panchayats, municipalities and corporation limits would lead to action under Tamiil nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act 1959.

Assumes charge

Meanwhile, C. Munianathan, Director, Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Textiles, who has been posted as Election Observer for Erode district by the State Election Commission, assumed duty on Monday, another press release said. Any infringement of norms could be conveyed to the official over phone: 8903147076. Mr. Munianathan could also be be met in person at Kalingarayan Illam, Perundurai Road, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., the release said.