Xavier, a Head Constable attached to Thuckalay Police Station and working at Mathampalai check-post near Kalyakkavilai bordering Kerala, was arrested on the charge of alleged sexual assault on a 15-year old boy on Friday night.

Thuckalay Assistant Superintendent of Police Abhinav told The Hindu that the Head Constable had allegedly sexually assaulted the boy studying in a Government Higher Secondary School, at the check-post while on duty on Friday afternoon. The crime came to light when the frightened boy revealed the assault to his parents late in the evening. As the information was spread in the area, the public started gathering in front of the check-post demanding the arrest of the policeman. The public dispersed after his arrest.

The constable was taken for a medical examination at Kuzhithurai GH, where the tests revealed that he was under the influence of liquor. He was produced before the Kuzhithurai Judicial Magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody late on Friday night.