To prevent crime:Deputy Commissioner of Police Georgy George monitoring the footage of surveillance cameras installed in market areas in Salem on Tuesday.- Photo: E.Lakshmi Narayanan

With people thronging in large numbers for shopping in market area near Old Bus Stand, the city police have stepped up surveillance by installing 25 surveillance cameras and monitoring it round-the-clock.

To prevent crime activities and ensure hassle-free shopping for the public, the police have installed a total of 509 cameras at various places in the city. A total of 25 cameras were installed in Bose Maidan, Old Bus Stand, First Agraharam Street, Second Agraharam Street, Kannakaparameswari Temple, Car Street and Bazaar Street. All these cameras were connected to the Town Police station and the footage were monitored round-the-clock. Apart from this, 25 public address systems were used to give warning messages to the public asking them to keep their belongings and valuables safe. Also, they were warned to be alert against criminals and pocket pickers.

The public can pass information regarding suspicious persons or crime activities to 0427-2267624 and 0427-2267630.

Patrolling has also been intensified on city roads warning against unauthorised parking of vehicles on road and also asking shopkeepers not to place advertisement materials on the road.