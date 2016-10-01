The Salem district police have taken initiative for securing 239 persons against whom arrest warrants are pending, in view of the local body elections.

The police have been watching the movements of anti-social elements to ensure that people exercised their franchise without fear in the elections.

Many accused involved in various crimes are out on bail. Many of them on bail have gone underground and are not attending the court proceedings. The different courts have issued arrest warrants against 159 persons of Salem city and 80 persons in the cases under the Salem district police.

Sanjay Kumar, City Police Commissioner, and P. Rajan, Superintendent of Police, have directed the police stations to take steps for securing all the absconding criminals against whom arrest warrants are pending.

The city police and the district police have launched a manhunt to secure all of them, police sources said.