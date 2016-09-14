Vehicles with Karnataka registration being escorted by the Niligiri Police in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday. — Photo:M.Sathyamoorthy

Six KSRTC buses were escorted safely by police on Tuesday morning

The Nilgiris District police on Tuesday stepped up security across the district and have provided police protection to major businesses owned by Kannadigas.

Police said that over 940 police personnel and armed guards were mobilised to maintain law and order across the district.

“We have provided security to all shops and major businesses owned by people from Karnataka. We have assured them of the police’s continued protection and most businesses remain open,” said District Superintendent of Police, Murali Rambha.

Following escalation in violence in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the district police organised an escort for six Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses on Tuesday morning. “Four KSRTC buses were parked in the Ooty bus depot, while two more were parked in Gudalur and Coonoor,” said the SP. The police managed to safely escort the buses across the border to Karnataka.

Apart from major business establishements in the district, the police are maintaining a strict vigil to ensure that there are no acts of vandalism perpetrated on private Karnataka-registered vehicles.

For the second consecutive day, traffic from both sides of the border was stopped at the Kakanallah Check Post near the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.