Police restrained from arresting Panneerselvam’s brother, son till April 13

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed police not to arrest till April 13, 2017, the son and brother of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, in a rioting case related to the R.K. Nagar Assembly bypoll campaigning.

Justice S. Baskaran gave the interim direction when the anticipatory bail petitions of O.P. Ravindranath Kumar, son of Mr. Panneerselvam, and the former Chief Minister’s brother O. Raja, came up on Tuesday.

The judge then posted the matter to April 13, 2017 for further hearing.

The two had moved the petitions apprehending arrest in connection with the rioting and criminal intimidation case registered against them. They alleged that police had foisted the case on them.

According to police, the case was registered on a complaint lodged against the two that they, along with some other persons, had attacked a worker of rival AIADMK (Amma) faction in R.K. Nagar on April 6, 2017.

The bypoll scheduled to be held on April 12, 2017 has been cancelled by the Election Commission over the use of money power to influence voters.