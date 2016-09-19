Activist claims Maneka Gandhi had informed him about the incident on September 15

Police are inquiring into a complaint that nearly 40 dogs were allegedly poisoned to death near Ranipet recently.

Collector S.A. Raman said an animal welfare activist, T.B. Somanathan, had sent him a message the 40 dogs were poisoned to death and their carcasses buried on the banks of Thiruvalam river.

“I instructed the Joint Director of Animal Husbandry and also the assistant director, Animal Husbandry, Ranipet, to inquire into this matter. They have filed a complaint with the police. Police have initiated investigation in this case,” Mr. Raman said.

Chennai-based activist Mr. Somanathan claimed that on September 15, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi had informed him about this incident over phone. “The People for Animals had received a mail from an animal lover residing near the location where the dogs were poisoned to death,” he said.

Poisonous injection

He claimed that more than 40 stray and pet dogs were poisoned through lethal injections on the premises of a public sector company in Ranipet.

He had informed the Collector and Superintendent of Police, Vellore, and the police station about the tractor in which the carcasses were transported.

Following instructions from senior officials, Velmurugan, a veterinary doctor of the Animal Husbandry department, lodged a complaint with the SIPCOT police station.

A police officer said, “We will complete inquiry in two days,” he said.

