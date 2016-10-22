Paying homage:DIG Kapil Saratkar paying homage at the Martyrs Column on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day in Ramanathapuram on Friday.

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan led the district police in paying homage to 473 police personnel, who had sacrificed their lives while on duty, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day here on Friday.

After Inspector of Police Arumugam led a commemoration parade in respect of the slain policemen, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) Kapil Saratkar, Collector S. Natarajan and the SP paid their respects by placing wreaths at the Martyrs’ Column on the Armed Reserve Police Ground here.

Lt Commander Shisir Nair, INS Parundu; Assistant Superintendent of Police S. Sarvesh Raj, Additional Superintendent of Police (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) S. Vellaidurai, and Deputy Superintendents of Police K. Maheswari (Kilakarai), E Mcclarine Eskhol (Thiruvadanai) and Gandhimathi Nathan (District Crime Records Bureau) were among others who paid their respects.

The SP said a total of 473 police personnel were killed or met with unnatural death while in service from September 1, 2015, to August 31, 2016, leaving behind their grieving families.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) T. Inbamani led the policemen in paying homage to the slain police personnel at Kamudhi Special Force (KSF) campus.

DSPs P. Karuppaiah (Paramakudi), K Ashokan (Kamudhi) and R. Ganapathy (Mudukuathur) joined him in paying homage.

Sivaganga

In Sivaganga, SP T. Jayachandran led the policemen in the district in paying homage at the Armed Reserve ground. DSPs from all the sub divisions paid their homage by placing wreaths at the Martyrs’ Column.

The Commemoration Day traces back to October 21, 1959, when a patrol party of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was ambushed by Chinese forces at Hot Sprints, 16,000 ft altitude, killing 10 jawans.