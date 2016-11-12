: V.K. Garg, Police Observer of the Aravakurichi constituency, arrived in Karur on Friday.

Upon arrival, he held discussion with the District Election Officer-cum-Collector, K. Govindaraj, and the Superintendent of Police, T.K. Rajasekaran. They briefed him about the security arrangements being made to ensure peaceful election to the Aravakuruchi constituency scheduled for November 19.

Meanwhile, the process of inserting ballot papers in the Electronic Voting Machines began here on Friday.

Besides inspecting the process, Collector Govindaraj held a meeting with the election officials on poll preparedness. He asked them not to give room for any complaints.