The man who was running a clinic slipped away during raid

Police are on the lookout for a man, who was running a clinic and practising medicine without qualification at Puthukoil near Vaniyambadi. The man had slipped away from the clinic when a team had raided the premises on Friday. N.D. Manimegalai, joint director of Medical and Rural Health Services, said she received information about the quack, Raja, and deputed a team to raid his clinic. A four-member team led by Usha, chief medical officer, along with police landed at the clinic. “There were four to five patients at the clinic. We blocked two doors to prevent him from escaping but we did not notice that there was a third exit point. He escaped by this door. However, we managed to take a photograph of him,” Dr. Usha said.