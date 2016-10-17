The Nilgiris District police launched a cleanliness drive at Thalakundha and Khandal on Sunday, and managed to clean up a few hundred kg of trash left in the area by tourists and locals.

District Superintendent of Police Murali Rambha said that the main aim of the campaign was to instil civic sense among the tourists visiting The Nilgiris.

“The district, and the Western Ghats in general, are extremely important ecological zones. However, most of them leave behind a lot of trash, which negatively impacts the environment,” he said.

More than 200 personnel, including police, led by the SP, were involved in the drive.

Mr. Rambha said that the police had also been directed to strongly advise the tourists found littering against doing so.