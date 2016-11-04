The Commercial Road in Ooty Town, which is the hub for local commerce and for tourists hoping for a quick shopping spree, has become extremely crowded as there are not enough parking space for cars along the stretch of road, where high-end clothing stores, jewellery sellers and restaurants have outlets.

Many shoppers even send their drivers away to park in less crowded locations, and get themselves picked up after their errand runs are finished.

However, the Nilgiris district police are attempting to alleviate the parking troubles of both Ooty residents and tourists, by firstly, opening up a small parking space close to the Ooty Municipal Market, and by also ensuring that the available parking space do not become “occupied” for more than an hour by local residents and store owners.

The new parking space can accommodate around 15 cars and is located just away from the market, where motorists proceeding from Commercial Road to the Mariyamman Temple Street can take a U-Turn.

Barricades have been put up and police also hope to demarcate the parking spaces with white paint.

Ooty Town DSP, A. Manikandan, said that every parking spot counts, as tourists are finding it increasingly difficult to find spots to park their vehicles.

In addition to the new parking space, the police have also learned that many of the cars parked along the Commercial Road and near the market, in fact, belong to store owners, who park their cars from morning till evening in the same space. In order to discourage people from occupying particular spots for more than an hour, the district police have begun noting down the registration numbers of vehicles regularly. They then fix small stickers noting the time at which the cars were parked, sort of like manual parking meters.

Fine to be collected

S Sathyamoorthi, Sub-Inspector, Ooty Town (Traffic) Police, said that they wait for a maximum of two hours before using wheel locks on the vehicles. The owner of the vehicle would then have to pay a fine to the police and only then would they be able to retrieve their vehicle.

Police hope that such measures would ensure that a trip to Commercial Road for tourists and Ooty residents more enjoyable.