The move will also help in monitoring traffic system, says Assistant Superintendent of Police

Thoothukudi will come under increased surveillance with the installation of 70 more CCTV cameras at locations identified by the police.

Currently, 30 CCTVs have been made operational in the town, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi (Town), S. Selva Nagarathinam. An enhanced security presence would not only be an active deterrent for criminals but would also aid in monitoring the traffic system, he said while addressing the media here on Saturday.

Further, he said around 2,500 distress calls were received through ‘Dial -100’ – Police Emergency Service over the last nine months and police personnel had responded swiftly to these calls. He added that mostly calls concerning domestic problems, public nuisance and incidents of road accidents were received at ‘Dial 100’. Around 250 FIRs had been filed and necessary action taken.

With 20 bike patrols, personnel could reach any spot within five to ten minutes to help the victim following a call received at the emergency service, Mr. Nagarathinam added.

The busy Gin Factory Road, on which one–way traffic was allowed under a new regulation for the last four days, would now be open for two-way traffic but entry of four-wheelers would be denied. Mr. Nagarathinam also added that vehicles would not be allowed to be parked on either sides of the Gin Factory Road as it led to congestion. Even traders who have shops on this road have been advised to park their vehicles either on VE Road or on Balavinayagar Kovil Road.

Pointing out that the traffic police would act tough against unauthorised parking of vehicles, he said that two-wheeler and four-wheeler locks had been procured to seize any vehicle parked in an unauthorised space. Earlier, the ASP convened a meeting with traders of Gin Factory Road and sought their cooperation to ensure free flow of traffic.