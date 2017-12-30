Police gear up to check rash driving on New Year’s eve

more-in

THOOTHUKUDI

Thoothukudi police have geared up to monitor the movement of vehicles, especially two-wheelers, to prevent accidents due to rash driving on the eve of New Year.

With the deployment of adequate personnel, the police would conduct vehicle checks at 26 locations in Thoothukudi city, Superintendent of Police P. Mahendran told The Hindu here on Saturday. Two check points would be set up under each police station limits.

He said parents of 92 youth, who owned 220 cc high speed bikes, were called and asked by the police to advise their wards to ride bikes safely. During the counselling session, the parents were also informed of punitive measures against those violating the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

They would also be booked under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code, which prescribed imprisonment up to six months or a fine of up to ₹1,000 or both for rash driving or riding on a public way, thereby endangering human life or causing hurt or injury to any other person.