Even as the vehicles registered in Tamil Nadu are being targeted in Karnataka, 22 lorries from the neighbouring State, all carrying vegetables and flowers for Onam celebrations in Kerala, were ensured safe passage here on Tuesday with police protection.

The lorries, all registered in Karnataka, had brought vegetables and flowers for Onam celebrations in Kerala. As the trucks from Karnataka started arriving at Aralvaimozhi check-post on Monday night, the police asked the drivers to park the vehicles safely near the check-post and policemen were deployed for protecting the goods-laden trucks overnight. On Tuesday morning, the drivers were allowed to take their lorries to Kerala even as the police vehicles escorted the trucks up to Kaliyakkavilai – Kerala border. Police personnel have been deployed near the branches of Karnataka Bank and its ATMs in the district.