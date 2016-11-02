The Health Department officials on Monday forwarded a complaint to the police against a quack who was running a clinic at Uthukuli.

It was raided by the officials a few days back.

Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services M. Vijayakumar told The Hindu that the department was awaiting the report from the Drugs Control Department regarding the allopathy medicines seized from the clinic, to file a complaint with the police.

“We have now ascertained that thoseeized were allopathy medicines. The person had prefixed ‘Dr.’ to his name and qualifications like D. Pharm and BAMS was suffixed on the name board of the clinic. But was providing allopathy medicines.

“Allopathy drugs can be prescribed or administered only by those who have MBBS,” he said.

The health officials said they had received complaints against two more persons at Dharapuram.